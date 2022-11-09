Enjoy today’s sun, with heavy, tropical rain bands triggering a WVLT First Alert Weather Day Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Today is the last warm, sunny day, as clouds increase ahead of those bands of heavy rainfall. We’re tracking Nicole’s path across the region, since those bands can leave some with more than one inch of rainfall Friday, warranting a WVLT First Alert Weather Day. A cold front slides in right behind Nicole!

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is clear, with little to no wind, so cold air is sinking in spots. Temperatures vary from low to upper 40s this morning, with the colder spots in the lower elevations.

Wednesday is another beautiful, warm day. Despite the “almost normal” morning chill, we’re warming to around 73 degrees today, with a light breeze out of the north.

Tonight is mostly clear, with a light breeze, and another chilly low of 44 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds gradually increase Thursday as the clouds from Tropical Storm Nicole (potentially a category one hurricane when it makes landfall in Florida Wednesday night) arrive, then the rain fans out late Thursday through Friday. This leaves Thursday around 73 degrees, then becomes rainy overnight.

Since it’s tropical rain bands, we’re monitoring where the heavier rainfall bands that can produce more than one of rain in parts of our area, with a WVLT First Alert Weather Day. Ponding on roads and limited visibility in the heavy rainfall are the main risks. We actually need the rain, with most of our area in a drought, just not all at once.

In the First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re tracking a cold front to slide in right behind Nicole. A stray shower is leftover Saturday morning in the Smokies, then we’re looking at scattered clouds and a high in the low 50s Saturday. We’ll then have a few nights below freezing.

We’re also watching for showers to move in with another next Tuesday to Wednesday, creating some spotty snowfall potential in the higher elevations Wednesday morning.

