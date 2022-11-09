FANalysis | Vols, fan base look to rebound from season’s first loss

Vol nation confident Tennessee will get back on track
Vol nation confident Tennessee will get back on track
By Rick Russo
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Each week we bring you our FANalysis segment, but for the first time during this 2022 football season, the segment follows a loss.

As we try and gauge the temperature of Vol Nation about their football team, we do so by visiting with a long time Big Orange fan.

Dr. Marc Bodenheimer, of the Tennessee Valley Eye Center said surgery isn’t required for a UT squad that should heal real quick. “You know, they’re right where they need to be to be in the championship discussion. This team has a lot of heart. They’re just well coached. It’s just amazing. They ran into a little bit of a hiccup here with Georgia Dow it’s a hard game against a very good team, but they can take Georgia.”

Most Tennessee fans feel the same way as they look forward to the Vols finishing strong in their final three regular season games beginning with the home finale against Missouri on Saturday.

