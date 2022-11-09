KCHS standout joins Vitello’s Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Baseball standout Daniel Parris was one of seven KCHS student-athletes to sign letters of intent Wednesday morning.

Parris is an outstanding ball player who can both pitch and hit. Will he do both at Tennessee? He says that’s not out of the question.

Can KCHS baseball star Daniel Parris play the Shohei Ohtani role for @Vol_Baseball here's what the standout pitcher and hitter told us on signing day at the school @VarsityAllAxs @wvlt @KnoxCatholic pic.twitter.com/hxYenuAr9p — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) November 9, 2022

The following will be recognized during a ceremony at the high school auditorium Wednesday:

• Harrison Thompson - West Virginia University (Golf)

• Gracie Pardue - University of Toledo (Swimming)

• Sydney Clements - Tennessee Tech University (Soccer)

• Jazmin Williams - Bluefield University (Basketball)

• Daniel Parris - University of Tennessee (Baseball)

• Maeve Thornton - Furman University (Tennis)

• Carson Gompert - University of Tennessee Chattanooga (Tennis)

Down the street at CAK, Emily Wilson and Addison Smith were also celebrated by their school. For these kids it’s the culmination of a lot of hard work and a chance to live out the dream.

Signing day is always special for our young athletes who fight the odds to succeed and make it to the next level. Such is the case for CAK Softball standout Addison Smith and KCHS tennis stars Maeve Thornton and Carson Gompert @wvlt @VarsityAllAxs @KnoxCatholic @cakwarriors pic.twitter.com/ZM4blYCBE5 — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) November 9, 2022

Meanwhile Wednesday at Webb School, senior Spartan shooting guard Lukas Walls, will sign his National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Samford University, A four-year member of Webb’s varsity boys’ basketball team and a two-time TSWA All-State player (2020-2021, 2021-2022), Walls is co-captain for this year’s squad. He has been a force to be reckoned with on the court throughout his high school career.

Senior Lady Spartan basketball forward/guard Madelyn Ladd, will be signing with Carson-Newman University this Friday, Nov. 11, at 12:15 p.m. in Webb’s Lee Athletic Center.

Meanwhile over in Blount County at Maryville High School, Track & Field standout Ashley Parrish signed with the University of Alabama in Huntsville. She plans to major in Aerospace Engineering.

Ashley is the MHS record holder for shot put, placed 4th in the nation at the USATF National Youth Outdoor Championships, Silver Medal finish in the AAU Region 6 Championship, and a top 20 finish at the AAU Junior Olympics placing 16th. In addition to her track and field accomplishments, Ashley holds 2 World Records in Push-Pull for Powerlifting, 2 National and 2 State Records with USPC powerlifting and a National and State Record with SPF powerlifting.

Six Rebel athletes signed letters of intent on Wednesday:

• Nick Talley -@WSCC_Golf

• Parker Miller -@CNathletics Golf

• Liv Gravatt -@ubvolleyball

• Ashley Parrish -@ChargerTf

• Madelyn Bull -@SoccerTwu

• Kayla Barr -@Vol_Soccer

Meanwhile, over at Farragut High School, seven student-athletes signed letters of intent. The group included Farragut Admirals Baseball Senior Jett Johnston, officially signed college scholarship papers Wednesday morning to play in the Southeastern Conference for Texas A&M. Jett and the defending Class 4A State Champion Admirals open their season in March in South Florida.

7 Amazing College Signings at Farragut High School Today! ⚓️

Back Row (L to R): Mackenzie Turner, Madison Neeley, Brooke Simpson

Front Row (L to R): Annabelle Ekern, Kennedy Reynolds, Ava Guzowski, Jett Johnston

⁦@prepxtra⁩ ⁦@5StarPreps⁩ ⁦@BartlettJC⁩ ⚓️ pic.twitter.com/vSDs3cAg5y — jack tate (@coachtatefhs20) November 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.