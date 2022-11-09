Lack of ballots causes Knox County voting setbacks

Ballot issues are causing voting backups in Knox County.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Election Results Rolling In

Polls are closing across Tennessee. Here's a look at where the candidates stand. https://bit.ly/3htvlN6

Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, November 8, 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some polling locations in Knox County saw ballot issues Tuesday night, according to Chris Davis, the county’s Administrator of Elections.

Five to ten locations had low amounts of pre-printed ballots and needed to use provisional ballots, Davis told WVLT News. Some precincts seeing issues were Gibbs High School and Solway Church of God. WVLT News was on-scene at Solway, where officials confirmed that the location ran out of paper and toner to print ballots.

Davis also said he was surprised to see such turnout, adding that it has been several years since he’s seen this many voters. Emergency ballots will be counted, Davis said.

The county saw tens of thousands more voters than expected, Davis said.

Additionally, workers said they planned to keep affected locations open late, possibly until as late as midnight.

