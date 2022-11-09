Man arrested after making viral social media threats, LCSO says

LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested on Tuesday for making threats on social media that garnered national attention, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office officials said in a statement.

On Nov. 2, the Lenoir City Police Department began an investigation into Jacob Yerkes after reports he threatened a former coworker. Officers discovered that he was also making “unsolicited contact” with the coworker.

Yerkes also posted to several social media sites, including YouTube, threatening violence, LCSO officials said.

The threats went viral, and LCSO and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Joint Terrorism Task Force became involved as well.

On Tuesday, LCPD officers and LCSO deputies arrested Yerkes on charges of aggravated stalking and harassment.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more charges are possible, LCSO officials said.

LCSO officials assured the public there is no additional threat at this time.

“We want to thank all agencies involved for their continuous effort throughout this investigation,” officials said.

SUBJECT IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING SOCIAL MEDIA THREATS Lenoir City, TENN - On November 2, 2022, the Lenoir City Police... Posted by Loudon County Sheriff's Office, TN. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.