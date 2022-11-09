Man arrested after making viral social media threats, LCSO says

The Federal Bureau of Investigation also investigated the threats.
Loudon County Sheriff's Office
Loudon County Sheriff's Office(LCSO)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested on Tuesday for making threats on social media that garnered national attention, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office officials said in a statement.

On Nov. 2, the Lenoir City Police Department began an investigation into Jacob Yerkes after reports he threatened a former coworker. Officers discovered that he was also making “unsolicited contact” with the coworker.

Yerkes also posted to several social media sites, including YouTube, threatening violence, LCSO officials said.

The threats went viral, and LCSO and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Joint Terrorism Task Force became involved as well.

On Tuesday, LCPD officers and LCSO deputies arrested Yerkes on charges of aggravated stalking and harassment.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more charges are possible, LCSO officials said.

LCSO officials assured the public there is no additional threat at this time.

“We want to thank all agencies involved for their continuous effort throughout this investigation,” officials said.

SUBJECT IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING SOCIAL MEDIA THREATS Lenoir City, TENN - On November 2, 2022, the Lenoir City Police...

Posted by Loudon County Sheriff's Office, TN. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire started Sunday afternoon, officials said.
Motorcycle crash on ‘The Dragon’ causes 80-acre wildfire
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half...
Tennessee-South Carolina kickoff time announced
Chelsie Autum Walker
Missing Madisonville woman found dead, police say
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot

Latest News

Voting at Solway Church of God
Lack of ballots causes Knox County voting setbacks
Young-Williams Animal Center
Young-Williams Animal Center asking for pet food donations
Lack of ballots causes Knox County voting setbacks
The fire started Sunday afternoon, officials said.
Motorcycle crash on ‘The Dragon’ causes 80-acre wildfire