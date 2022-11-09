Mobbs moves on from Knoxville Catholic

Search begins for a new Fighting Irish head football coach
Introduced as new Knoxville Catholic head football coach
Introduced as new Knoxville Catholic head football coach(Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After just two seasons at the helm, Korey Mobbs has resigned as head football coach at Knoxville Catholic.

He informed the team Tuesday afternoon and the search, Athletics Director Jason Surlas said, will begin immediately.

Mobbs resigns after eight wins in two seasons at the high school. He went 8-12 in two years at Catholic after being introduced as coach in April 2021.

He replaced Steve Matthews, who won two state championships in eight seasons. This 2022 season ended for Catholic in the first round of the Division II Class AAA playoffs after they were beaten by Christian Brothers 41-27.

The team finished 3-7 and fifth in the East/Middle Region.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half...
Tennessee-South Carolina kickoff time announced
Cemex Knoxville
Knoxville Cemex employee dies after coal pile collapses on him, police say
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
The Loudon County Sheriff's Office cruiser / Source: WVLT
Police chase ensues after man steals car with woman inside
FILE - Guitarist and fiddle player Jeff Cook from the band Alabama appears on stage at the...
Jeff Cook, co-founder of country band Alabama, dies at 73

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks tropical rains, then a cold front that brings the...
Enjoy today’s sun, with heavy, tropical rain bands triggering a WVLT First Alert Weather Day Friday
Catch Up Quick
Catch Up Quick: Another fire on Rockwood Mountain, Man hurt after explosion, Election results
Lady Vol basketball
No. 5 Lady Vols upset in season opener
A fire on Rockwood Mountain is causing delays on I-40
Rockwood Mountain fire causes I-40 delays