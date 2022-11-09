Mobbs moves on from Knoxville Catholic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After just two seasons at the helm, Korey Mobbs has resigned as head football coach at Knoxville Catholic.

He informed the team Tuesday afternoon and the search, Athletics Director Jason Surlas said, will begin immediately.

Knoxville Catholic AD Jason Surlas reflects on Korey Mobbs who resigned Tuesday after just two seasons as head coach of the Fighting Irish @VarsityAllAxs @wvlt pic.twitter.com/N6snjTcdE3 — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) November 9, 2022

Mobbs resigns after eight wins in two seasons at the high school. He went 8-12 in two years at Catholic after being introduced as coach in April 2021.

He replaced Steve Matthews, who won two state championships in eight seasons. This 2022 season ended for Catholic in the first round of the Division II Class AAA playoffs after they were beaten by Christian Brothers 41-27.

The team finished 3-7 and fifth in the East/Middle Region.

