More clouds Thursday ahead of Friday’s rainy WVLT First Alert Weather Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds increase Thursday ahead of tropical rain from Tropical Storm Nicole Friday. We have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day for Friday with a messy commute expected. A cold front slides in behind Nicole as well dropping temperatures this weekend!

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight is mostly clear, with a light breeze, and another chilly low of 44 degrees.

Clouds gradually increase Thursday as the clouds from Tropical Storm Nicole (potentially a category one hurricane when it makes landfall in Florida Wednesday night) arrive, then the rain fans out late Thursday through Friday. This leaves Thursday around 73 degrees, then becomes rainy overnight.

LOOKING AHEAD

Since it’s tropical rain bands, we’re monitoring where the heavier rainfall bands that can produce more than one of rain in parts of our area, with a WVLT First Alert Weather Day. Ponding on roads and limited visibility in the heavy rainfall are the main risks. We actually need the rain, with most of our area in a drought, just not all at once.

Future rainfall through Friday (WVLT)

In the First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re tracking a cold front to slide in right behind Nicole. A stray shower is leftover Saturday morning in the Smokies, then we’re looking at scattered clouds and a high in the low 50s Saturday. We’ll then have a few nights below freezing.

We’re also watching for showers to move in with another next Tuesday to Wednesday, creating some spotty snowfall potential in the higher elevations Wednesday morning.

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.