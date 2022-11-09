Oak Ridge National Lab develops new train engine - cuts down on carbon emissions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge National Laboratory is out with a new train engine powered by hydrogen.

Scientists said it’s a big deal because it’s going to significantly reduce harmful gases.

Trains today use diesel fuel to run, and they use quite a bit of it. Now, Oak Ridge National Lab has a new way to power these locomotives.

“Hydrogen is, well in simple terms there’s no carbon with it,” Robert Wagner said, Director of the Buildings & Transportation Science Division at ORNL.

On Wednesday, ORNL unveiled a hydrogen-powered train engine. Argonne National Laboratory and Wabtec are partners in the project too.

ORNL officials said its cylinder is about six times bigger than a cylinder that you find in a truck, and a train is going to have a dozen of them.

ORNL officials said that North American trains emit about 87.6 billion pounds of carbon dioxide every year, but every train that changes to low-carbon energy could save about 5.6 million pounds per year.

“It is a major part of our economy,” Wagner said. “It’s a major use of fuel. The amount of train traffic in this country is just very, very significant.”

The hydrogen-powered engine could be the tip of the iceberg. Officials said similar technology could be applied to other forms of transportation.

“We also have work going on in marine, we’re also looking at sustainable aviation fuels,” Wagner said.

This is part of an industry-wide push to reduce carbon emissions. Last year, President Biden signed an executive order, with a goal achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

ORNL officials think it’ll take closer to 10 years for the engine to be put to commercial use.

