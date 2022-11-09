Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies welcomes baby penguin
The African penguin is part of a species survival plan at the aquarium.
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There’s a new baby penguin at Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies. He is a 2-month-old African penguin, an endangered species that could go extinct within years.
The animal was hatched at the aquarium and raised by curators. There are now 26 African penguins at Ripley’s.
Curator Megan Klose said he doesn’t have a name yet but he will be on display soon with the other penguins.
