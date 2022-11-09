Rockwood Mountain fire causes I-40 delays

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 95-acre wildfire on Rockwood Mountain has reduced I-40 W to one lane, Roane County officials said Tuesday night.

The Tennessee Department of Forestry, Department of Transportation and local volunteers are reportedly working to control the fire.

“Drivers should use extreme caution in the area due to fire operations and heavy smoke,” officials said.

Roane County EMA is currently working with TEMA and Forestry and is monitoring the fire, which is the second in the area in the last week.

The fire is 90% contained as of 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the Tennessee Division of Forestry reported.

