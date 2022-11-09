Smooth as Tennessee whiskey: The secret science of charcoal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You know the lyric: “you’re as smooth at Tennessee whiskey.” There’s a lot of truth to that, and local scientists proved – for the first time – what sippers have long guessed. The source might just surprise you.

“They have massive impacts to nose and flavor,” Jeff Arnett of Company Distilling said.

While there are a lot of whiskey connoisseurs, Arnett is one of America’s foremost experts. Not just on whiskey, but on how charcoal affects how you taste it. Yes, charcoal.

“It’s removing things. It’s neutralizing PH. It’s removing fatty acids,” Arnett said.

He spoke about charcoal mellowing. Or filtering – the Lincoln County Process, made famous at Jack Daniels.

“I’m the only master distiller that’s ever left Jack Daniels to start a brand,” Arnett told WVLT.

The founder of Townsend’s Company Distilling gave WVLT the clinic on whiskey flavor.

“The bitter taste buds are at the back of your mouth and throat, so if you taste the distillate right off of the still, it has a very heavy aftertaste,” Arnett said. He added that while corn can taste sweet, distilling the grain into a sour mash makes it intense.

“What happens when it goes through this, what comes off the still is acidic. It’s bitter, it’s sort of heavy mouth feel,” Arnett added.

In a University of Tennessee lab, chemistry has proven what distillers have long known; charcoal mellowing “helps to make the whiskey more smooth.”

“We’re the first team to publish on the Lincoln County Process since 1908,” Dr. John Munafo said. The professor works in food science and chemistry at the University of Tennessee.

Researchers like Dr. Munafo don’t typically ‘sample’ the science – it’s mostly smelling. And there’s a lot to measure with modern technology.

“Stable isotope dilution analysis - in order to measure the flavor molecules before and after,” Dr. Munafo said.

Munafo and his flavor experts started with raw white dog—the stuff that comes off the still before going into the charred oak barrel.

They ended up with a sweeter, smoother profile for the whiskeys. Simply by using that one step.

“If you do the mellowing step right, they tend to be a little bit lighter and sweeter than bourbon,” Arnett added.

For their charcoal, most distillers use sugar maple. Whiskey pioneers and Tennessee pioneers found it around their stills. Arnett said the tree ‘burns clean’ without a lot of ash. Even 200 years ago, trial and error teamed up with technology.

