Young-Williams Animal Center asking for pet food donations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center is currently asking for pet food donations to help feed more than 350 animals in the shelter’s care.

Donors can drop off dry cat, dog or puppy food between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. or use a delivery service to send donations to Young-Williams Animal Center at 3201 Division St. or Young-Williams Animal Village at 6400 Kingston Pike.

“High intake in addition to logistical issues are depleting our food supply until our next expected shipment,” says Janet Testerman, CEO of Young-Williams Animal Center. “Your support in the interim will allow us to care for the hundreds of pets that are already here at our two locations and other vulnerable animals that enter daily.”

Supporters can also check the shelter’s Amazon wishlist or donate here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.