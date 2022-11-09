Young-Williams Animal Center asking for pet food donations

Young-Williams Animal Center is currently asking for pet food donations to help feed more than 350 animals in the shelter’s care.
Young-Williams Animal Center
Young-Williams Animal Center(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center is currently asking for pet food donations to help feed more than 350 animals in the shelter’s care.

Donors can drop off dry cat, dog or puppy food between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. or use a delivery service to send donations to Young-Williams Animal Center at 3201 Division St. or Young-Williams Animal Village at 6400 Kingston Pike.

“High intake in addition to logistical issues are depleting our food supply until our next expected shipment,” says Janet Testerman, CEO of Young-Williams Animal Center. “Your support in the interim will allow us to care for the hundreds of pets that are already here at our two locations and other vulnerable animals that enter daily.”

Supporters can also check the shelter’s Amazon wishlist or donate here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire started Sunday afternoon, officials said.
Motorcycle crash on ‘The Dragon’ causes 80-acre wildfire
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half...
Tennessee-South Carolina kickoff time announced
Chelsie Autum Walker
Missing Madisonville woman found dead, police say
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot

Latest News

Voting at Solway Church of God
Lack of ballots causes Knox County voting setbacks
Election Central 2022
Lack of ballots causes Knox County voting setbacks
The fire started Sunday afternoon, officials said.
Motorcycle crash on ‘The Dragon’ causes 80-acre wildfire