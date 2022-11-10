Bowl for Autism event spares great support

Our Place Heart Organization working to strike out the illness
The money funds different programs for the group.
By Rick Russo
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A big shout out to Angela Hunter and the good folks with the Our Place Heart Organization, which recently put on their bowl for autism event at Maple Hall Lanes in downtown Knoxville. They raised some 10 thousand dollars for the cause.

The money and support from sponsors helps families in the Knoxville area by providing arts and garden programs, seasonal camps and more.

The Bowl for Autism event was sponsored by several local businesses. Those sponsors include: Arby’s Foundation, O’Charley’s, Altar’d State, Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union, Prestige Cleaners, Wells Fargo Advisors and Mast General Store.

Our Place Art Organization is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded in 2013 that provides programs and services for individuals with Autism and other developmental, intellectual and physical disabilities.

