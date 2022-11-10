Clouds from Nicole today, up next rounds of heavy rain with a WVLT First Alert Weather Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds increase today from the former Hurricane Nicole, rolling across Florida today. Those heavy rain bands trigger a WVLT First Alert Weather Day for Friday with a messy commute expected, then a cold front slides in Saturday bringing some more showers.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with a light breeze, and another chilly low of 44 degrees.

Clouds gradually increase today, and so do the winds. We have a northeasterly breeze 5 to 10 mph, and gusts around 20 mph at times. We’re still on the mild side of temperatures, with a high around 73 degrees. Spotty rain can develop this afternoon, with some batches of rain increasing this evening.

Tonight becomes rainy, as the bands of rain spin into our area and peak at about an 80% coverage at times. We’re only dropping to around 60 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Heavier rain bands from Nicole. (WVLT)

Since it’s tropical rain bands, we’re monitoring where the heavier rainfall bands that can produce more than one of rain in parts of our area, with a WVLT First Alert Weather Day. Ponding on roads and limited visibility in the heavy rainfall are the main risks. We actually need the rain, with most of our area in a drought, just not all at once. This system spins away from area, pulling the rain east in the afternoon hours, with a high of only 63 degrees.

Up next, we are tracking a cold front to slide in now during the day Saturday. This brings scattered showers, light to moderate rainfall, morning through midday, just in time for the UT home game again Missouri. Then during the I’m All Vol forecast, afternoon temperatures dip and rain coverage drops off, but clouds linger. So, we’ll have a midday high of only around 52 degrees. Spotty showers linger in the mountains overnight, changing to spotty snowfall at the tops of the Smokies.

I'm All Vol forecast, Missouri at Tennessee. (WVLT)

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re also watching for scattered showers to move in with another front next Tuesday to Wednesday, creating some spotty snowfall potential in the higher elevations Wednesday morning.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

