Crews battling Dudley Creek fire in Sevier County

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Fire crews responded to a brush fire off of Dudley Creek Rd. on Wednesday, according to City of Gatlinburg Spokesman Seth Butler.

The fire was four acres as of 7 p.m. Wednesday.

One house and two apartment buildings were evacuated but Butler told WVLT News that no structures were threatened at the time. A shelter was opened at the Gatlinburg Community Center located at 157 Mills Park Rd.

Butler said firefighters from the Gatlinburg Fire Department and Sevier County Wildland Task Force were fighting the fire on steep terrain.

“The Gatlinburg Fire Department reminds individuals that due to the enhanced risk of fires that all residents and visitors refrain from burning debris or trash,” Butler said.

Dudley Creek Rd. was closed to all traffic.

The Tennessee Division of Forestry tracks active fires across the state.

This is a developing story.

