Dollywood offering free season passes for pre-K students

Dollywood is offering a special free pass for young children for the 2023 season.
(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood is offering a special free pass for young children for the 2023 season. The pass is available to pre-K students born in 2018 or 2019.

The Dollywood 2023 Pre-K Imagination Season Pass was inspired by Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and offers a year of admission for free. Those interested in snagging a pass can register now on Dollywood’s website.

After registering, parents will need to activate the pass at the park’s front gate; be sure to bring a copy of your child’s birth certificate or passport.

