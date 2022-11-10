East Tennessee group recommends new tech, communication to avoid scams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee group said family members and new technology are ways to help older relatives avoid being scammed out of money and personal information.

Right At Home works with older people on a daily basis, which includes those with Alzheimer’s and dementia. The owner, Joy Wilson, said scam callers are convincing in what they ask for.

“If you’re in doubt, just have someone call [a family member]. Give them the phone number and be happy to talk to them,” Wilson said.

She also recommended having unknown numbers go straight to voicemail and not picking up when they do call.

“Going straight to voicemail sometimes you just miss them and you’re glad you didn’t take that call, but it does protect you,” Wilson said.

Wilson also suggested people get security accounts like LifeLock. These accounts monitor your personal information, credit score changes and potential identity theft situations. She also said it’s not always scammers who make these calls to convince you to spend extra money.

“It can be an insurance company who is legitimately offering you a service that you don’t need,” Wilson said.

If an unknown caller ever asks about bank information or large charges, Wilson said to contact your bank before doing anything.

“Never just give them that information to the person on the phone because you have to be aware of so many scammers out there,” Wilson said.

She also said text and email scams are also very common.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.