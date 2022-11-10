Firefighters hoping for soaking rain to help put out remainder of Ky. wildfires

The Pitts Rd. fire burned more than 600 acres.
By Jim Stratman and Kelsey Souto
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Wildfires continue to burn in Estill County.

While both the Pitts Rd. fire and the Chamberlain fire are now 100% contained firefighters are hoping for a soaking rain on Friday to help put out the remaining flames.

MORE

The Pitts Rd. fire burned more than 600 acres. Multiple agencies synergized to make sure the fire was contained by making a fire line, engineered by wildland firefighters.

“We were a little bit worried, two nights ago, about these lines actually holding, but overnight, they did, and it was because of the effort that we put in and that everybody put in, it wasn’t just one person, it was all of us,” said Chad Brothers, forest ranger technician. “It was probably forty or fifty of us on this fire and they all did their job and that’s why we stopped it where we stopped it.

Leftovers from Hurricane Nicole could bring some long-needed rain to eastern Kentucky, but that doesn’t mean that the wildfire fight is over, resources from five different states are on their way to make sure these wildfires stay contained and future ones don’t happen.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loudon County Sheriff's Office
Man arrested after making viral social media threats, LCSO says
The Loudon County Sheriff's Office cruiser / Source: WVLT
Police chase ensues after man steals car with woman inside
FILE - Guitarist and fiddle player Jeff Cook from the band Alabama appears on stage at the...
Jeff Cook, co-founder of country band Alabama, dies at 73
A fire on Rockwood Mountain is causing delays on I-40
Rockwood Mountain fire causes I-40 delays
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half...
Tennessee-South Carolina kickoff time announced

Latest News

East Tennessee high school football season is officially underway. Varsity All Access is...
Notable games in second round of TSSAA state football playoffs
A national research project comes to Knoxville this summer, and they need volunteers to help...
Knoxville heat study reveals some areas run almost 16 degrees hotter
Grab the kids and check out these events to Find Your Fun this weekend.
Many family-friendly events to Find You Fun this weekend
Jerry Sears
He forgets his wife’s name, but always remembers this
TN Lottery Logo
Tennessee Lottery player wins $800,000 in Murfreesboro