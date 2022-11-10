Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane fined $15K for kicking ball

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) drives against Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) drives against Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane $15,000 for kicking a ball into the stands.

Joe Dumars announced the fine on Thursday.

Bane kicked the ball into the stands on Monday with 54.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies’ 109-106 loss to Boston at the FedExForum in Memphis.

The 30th pick in the 2020 draft ranks 16th in the NBA in scoring and is tied for second for most 3-pointers made with 44.

Most Read

Loudon County Sheriff's Office
Man arrested after making viral social media threats, LCSO says
The Loudon County Sheriff's Office cruiser / Source: WVLT
Police chase ensues after man steals car with woman inside
FILE - Guitarist and fiddle player Jeff Cook from the band Alabama appears on stage at the...
Jeff Cook, co-founder of country band Alabama, dies at 73
A fire on Rockwood Mountain is causing delays on I-40
Rockwood Mountain fire causes I-40 delays
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half...
Tennessee-South Carolina kickoff time announced

Latest News

AP projects Republican Bill Lee wins reelection for governor in Tennessee.
Republican Bill Lee wins reelection for governor in Tennessee
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee didn’t agree to any debates with his opponent Jason Martin and produced...
Tennessee GOP Gov. Lee faces Democrat Jason Martin
Election misinformation
Tennessee: What to expect on election night
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, center left, is greeted at the Express Lunch Stop restaurant, the...
Lee distances himself from false claims on ballot proposal