Internet-famous clogger makes appearance at Country Music Awards featuring ‘Rocky Top’

Peyton Manning, host of the 2022 Country Music Awards, brought on a special guest at the awards show Monday night.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Zeb Ross, part of the viral JCreekCloggers, took to the stage to perform while "Rocky Top" (Manning's self-proclaimed favorite country music song) played.

Zeb Ross, part of the viral JCreekCloggers, took to the stage to perform while “Rocky Top” (Manning’s self-proclaimed favorite country music song) played.

Ross has been a machinist for a decade, and his coworkers know all about that ‘blue polo shirt guy.’ He met his wife in Knoxville, dancing at the Cotton Eyed Joe. You can read more about the clogging sensation here.

