Jack Daniels releases ‘hot’ bottle after what they call extreme weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anywhere you travel, to any of the seven continents, even Antarctica, there’s one Tennessee product you’ll reliably find. Think about it.

We’re talking about Jack Daniels. Old Number 7′s heritage brand just released its highest proof whiskey ever and the hot booze started with very hot temperatures.

More could be on the way in the coming years.

“We’ve got a couple million barrels aging up here around Lynchburg,” Master Distiller Chris Fletcher said.

There’s a lot of money maturing inside the white oak barrels and Old Number 7 is susceptible to new warming.

“We want the cycles,” Fletcher said. “We do want it hot. Hot is good for some things.”

Up the staircases on Coy Hill, you’ll find high test Tennessee whiskey – up to 155 proof, or more than 75% alcohol.

Inside the hilltop barrelhouse, there is no A/C to be found and it gets hot in summer. So hot that they lose about 1/3 of the product in the barrels to evaporation alone. Recent climate outlooks showed that Tennessee is only going to continue to warm in the coming decades. and that could mean more evaporation.

“Alcohol is very reactive to heat. Right? It’ll expand very quickly and it will literally be absorbed into the pores of the barrel,” Fletcher said. “But that’s where it pulls color and flavor from.”

Fletcher makes sure the whiskey drinks the same year after year. As the world changes, Jack Daniels can’t.

“Trust me, if old number 7 starts to taste different, it’s going to be a really bad day for me and a lot of folks here. We’re not going to let that happen,” Fletcher said.

A brand this big has control of their raw materials. But Fletcher said they’re not immune to the weather or climate.

“Sure, really hard drought years can be hard on a corn crop or a barley crop,” Fletcher explained. “Now, do we sometimes have to make adjustments and things if we feel like the raw material needs it, we will.”

They do that by blending barrels from cooler parts of the property with the hot stuff.

“We’ve proved during a really hot time that we can actually let it go further. So I think there’s plenty of runway,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher’s grandfather was master distiller from 1966 to 1989. The Lynchburg native knows there’s a legacy to maintain: flavor and family.

“If you can’t have fun and be excited to make whiskey, then I think you’re probably just doing it wrong,” Fletcher said.

