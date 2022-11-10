Jefferson Co. school evacuated following bomb threat, multiple agencies assisting

There was a bomb threat made at a school in White Pine, according to officials with the White Pine Police Department.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the White Pine Police Department said there was an active bomb threat at the White Pine School.

“We had a threat of a bomb in the building. We have cleared the building with dogs, nothing found and are in the process of releasing the kids to the parents at this time,” Chief of White Pine Police Chad Cotter said.

Crews with the White Pine Fire Department were assisting with the traffic in the area. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Jefferson City Police Department bomb dogs assisted with searching the building.

“If you do not need to be in the area please avoid the area so that emergency and school officials can get the children on their way home safely,” fire officials with the department said.

Parents told WVLT News they were waiting in the pickup line for their children when, “police cars raced up the hill with sirens and lights on and got out and entered the school.”

Parents also said they found out from the Facebook post from the police department before the school called to let them know about an incident that would delay their children from getting home.

The White Pine School is a pre-kindergarten to 8th-grade school.

Parents normally arrive around 2:30 p.m. with pickup starting at 3 p.m. but on Thursday parents weren’t reunited with their children until 4:30 p.m.

The White Pine Police Department will be handling the investigation.

There is a active bomb threat at the school. All car riders need to head to the school we are arranging the car rider line to happen at the school not at the Walters state expo center.

