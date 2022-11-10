Lincoln Memorial University expert weighs in on why more people voted during Midterm election

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 127,000 people were reported to have voted during the midterm elections in Knox County. Election administrator, Chris Davis said Tuesday’s turnout for the election was the biggest for the midterms he’s seen in 20 years, even bigger than the 2020 election.

The high turnout caused nearly a dozen polling places to have a low number of pre-printed ballots and needing to use emergency ballots.

Lincoln Memorial University dean, Matt Lyon, said he felt more people came out to vote this year because of the polarization in our country.

“I think both sides, Republicans and Democrats, are very energized right now. Either because in support of their candidates or in fear of the other side’s candidates winning,” shared Lyon.

Election day turnout also surprised many with wait times ranging between one to two hours.

Lyon said that seeing this many people come out for the midterm elections may be a good shift for elections in the future.

”I suppose it’s obviously a good thing, for many years we talked about the lack of turnout and the large number of registered voters who did not come to vote, so it is a good thing that we’re seeing so much involvement. I know we saw that locally here in Knox County and in East Tennessee more broadly,” said Lyon.

