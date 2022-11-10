Man accidentally shot on hunting trip dies, officials say

A man in Nevada died after he was accidentally shot by a friend on a hunting trip, officials...
A man in Nevada died after he was accidentally shot by a friend on a hunting trip, officials said.(Eric Vaughn / CC BY 2.0)
By Kevin Sheridan and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST
ELKO COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - A Nevada man has died Wednesday after being accidentally shot by a friend during a hunting trip last week.

Deputies with the Elko County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched Nov. 1 for reports of a hunter who had been shot in the chest in the North Pequop Mountains, a mountain range located in the northeastern part of Nevada.

KOLO reports the man’s identity was not released, and he was declared dead on arrival.

An investigation by Elko County Sheriff’s deputies and the Nevada Department of Wildlife determined that a friend of the victim was attempting to place his weapon into a plastic gun case when it went off, shooting the victim in the chest.

While this marks just the second hunting fatality in Nevada since 1997, officials are reminding the public to take firearm safety precautions. They said accidents like this often happen when entering or exiting a vehicle with a loaded weapon.

Aaron Keller, with the Nevada Department of Wildlife, said the thoughts of the department go out to all involved and impacted by the tragic accident.

“As much as we stress the importance of firearm safety, this is a stark reminder that accidents can happen,” he said. “We encourage everyone to use extreme caution when dealing with firearms.”

The Nevada Department of Wildlife asks hunters to follow four safety rules when hunting:

· Always keep your gun pointed in a safe direction.

· Every gun is loaded until you check it yourself.

· Keep your finger off the trigger until you’re ready to shoot.

· Be sure of your target and what’s in line with it.

