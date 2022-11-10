Many family-friendly events to Find You Fun this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are a lot of fun things to do to Find Your Fun this weekend!

Thursday, November 10th:

Gatlinburg’s Chili Cookoff returns for the 33rd year! It’s Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is considered the official kickoff to the Gatlinburg Winter Magic Celebration. There will be chili samples from local restaurants, businesses and vendors for festivalgoers to enjoy. There will also be live music from country music artist and TikTok personality Hannah Dasher. It is recommended you buy tickets online. Tickets are $15. Kids five and under are free. WVLT’s Ted Hall and Brittany Tarwater will be there starting at noon previewing the event!

Disney on Ice is back with shows starting Thursday through Sunday. Mickey Mouse leads a parade of more than 50 beloved characters like Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Cinderella, Snow White and more! You can buy tickets online right now for the eight different performances at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

Friday, November 11th:

Dollywood’s Light the Way 5K is back for the 10th year! The race is Friday at 11 p.m. Runners will start at the front gate and travel through the theme park twice. Runners and walkers will be able to take in the five million Christmas lights throughout the park. It is recommended you register online, but you can register the day of from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Dollywood’s Splash Country.

Sunday, November 13th:

Tennessee’s most delicious race is this weekend at Ijams Nature Center. At the S’Mores Run 5K, participants will get a cool long sleeve t-shirt, a medal, and attend the ultimate S’Mores Extravaganza with a s’mores bar, music, and fun after the race. The race is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

