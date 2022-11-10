Notable games for Round-2 of the TSSAA state football playoffs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s on to Round-2 of the TSSAA state high school football playoffs. The marquis game in our area features Elizabethton at Anderson County. You’ll be able to see this game on MyVLT Friday night with the pregame show beginning at 6:30 p.m. and the kickoff at 7:00 p.m.

ELIZABETHTON ( 6-4) AT ANDERSON COUNTY (11-0)- 7:00 P.M.

Friday’s 2nd round game at the home of the Mavericks is a rematch of a Week-6 tussle between these two rivals. It was quite the slugfest with Mavs holding off the Fighting Cyclones 35-34 in overtime. That victory was one off 11 wins against no losses by Davey Gillum’s team so far this season. The Cyclones are 6-4 on the season, but come in with a good deal of momentum, having won five straight while averaging 52 points in those wins.

BEARDEN (7-4 ) AT MARYVILLE (8-3)- 7:00 P.M.

In another rematch from earlier in the season, it’s Bearden and first-year head coach Josh Jones heading back to Maryville. Back in Week-5 of the season it was a healthy Maryville team putting the bite to the Bulldogs 28-7. That win by the Rebels came after a loss to rival Alcoa. The Red Rebels have since lost two more games and their lead running back in Noah Vaughn. Maryville opened the playoffs with a win at home last week over Morristown East. The Dawgs, meanwhile, hit the road and hunkered down on defense against Dobyns-Bennett, holding the Indians to just six points in a 14-6 win at Kingsport.

MORRISTOWN WEST (7-4) AT WEST (11-0)- 7:00 P.M.

The freight train that is Knoxville West will continue it’s march to what many believe will be a Class-5A state championship with a 2nd round home game against West High School out of Morristown. The Trojans have 7 wins in 2022 including a 31-21 victory over Sevier County in last week’s first round action. The Rebels have scored over 40 points in seven games, really dominating in all phases, especially in defense where they have three shutouts on the season.

WALKER VALLEY (5-6) AT POWELL (9-2)- 7:00 P.M.

While West looks to win it all, the defending Class-5A champion Powell Panthers are on a roll, having won nine straight after losing the first two games of the season. Matt Lowe’s Panthers opened the playoffs last week with a 49-14 win at home over Ooltewah. The remain at home to host a Mustangs team that comes in with a losing record, but they’ve won two straight including their playoff opener a week ago over Desean Bishop and the Karns High Beavers.

DAVIDSON ACADEMY (6-5) AT WEBB SCHOOL (9-0)- 7:00 P.M.

In the private school ranks, Friday night it’ll be 6-5 David Lipscomb out of Middle Tennessee traveling in to face undefeated Webb School of Knoxville. Led by quarterback Charles Robinson Jr., the Spartans are playing terrific football, now (9-0) in what is the final season for legendary head coach David Meske. The young men from Nashville have won four of their last five games. The Mean Green, meanwhile, head into this DII-AA State Quarterfinal after edging Davidson Acedemy a week ago, 29-28.

