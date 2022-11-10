Police release body cam video of Tre Hargett’s DUI arrest

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) – Newly released body camera footage shows exactly what happened the night Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett was arrested for driving under the influence.

Hargett pleaded guilty in October to driving drunk in a state-issued car after leaving the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in June. His blood alcohol content that night was .137, nearly twice the legal limit to drive. The body camera footage released by the Tullahoma Police Department shows moments that led up to his arrest.

The video shows Hargett and a passenger getting out of Hargett’s car after police pulled behind it. Hargett told the officer he had come from Bonnaroo and added he had been drinking water for “quite some time.”

Despite this, the officer proceeded with a sobriety test, which Hargett struggled to complete. The video shows Hargett couldn’t keep his foot six inches above the ground for more than a few seconds and had a difficult time following the officer’s commands. That was enough for officers to place Hargett in handcuffs.

Hargett’s passenger, Brian Shank, asked officers to go easy on the state official.

“I think he was really nervous,” Shank told the officer. “I know you did your check. But I think he’s more nervous than anything.”

After getting to the police department, Hargett consented to a blood alcohol test and then asked to make a special call.

“Can I call the Tennessee Highway Patrol?” Hargett asked.

“No sir,” the officer said.

A police department employee later asked what Hargett did for a living. He admitted he’s “the Secretary of State of Tennessee,” the video shows.

Hargett was then booked into the Coffee County jail.

As part of Hargett’s plea deal with prosecutors, he is not allowed to drive his state-issued vehicle for a year.

