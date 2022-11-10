Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland sees changes in Kodak

The light show will add a second location at Soaky Mountain Water Park in late November.
By Sam Luther
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - An attraction that brings in thousands of families every year is adding a new location in a matter of weeks. This will be the 13th and final year of Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland which is located next to the Tennessee Smokies Stadium.

On Nov. 25, the Shadrack’s Christmas Adventure will open at the Soaky Mountain Water Park which means that for this year only there are two options for people living in or passing through Sevier County.

“Our contract is kind of up and with the stadium moving to Knoxville we didn’t really have much of an option assuming we wouldn’t be able to stay here so we wanted to get another location to make sure we’d still be able to keep the Shadrack Christmas down here,” show manager Kenneth Bostic said.

The new location is just 15 minutes or so down the road from where the current one exists, and is now open to the public.

“I mean it’s a loss but we’re looking forward to the new one,” said one mother with her two children.

The location by the Smokies Stadium is open from now through the end of the year.

The new location will open Nov. 25 and remain open as well through the end of the year.

You can follow this link for more details on pricing.

