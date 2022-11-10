Sweetwater students have a special visitor for their weather class

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley had the pleasure of visiting with two different groups of students at Cross Creek Christian School in Sweetwater.

She gave a behind the scenes tour to the pre-k students, as well as all the kindergarten through fourth graders.

Then she went over to see some of the older students. She had a more in depth chat with the fifth and sixth grade students about science and weather forecasting.

Heather at Cross Creek Christian School. (WVLT)

