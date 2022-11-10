Sweetwater students have a special visitor for their weather class

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley visits Cross Creek Christian School in Monroe County.
Heather at Cross Creek Christian School.
Heather at Cross Creek Christian School.(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley had the pleasure of visiting with two different groups of students at Cross Creek Christian School in Sweetwater.

She gave a behind the scenes tour to the pre-k students, as well as all the kindergarten through fourth graders.

Then she went over to see some of the older students. She had a more in depth chat with the fifth and sixth grade students about science and weather forecasting.

Heather at Cross Creek Christian School.
Heather at Cross Creek Christian School.(WVLT)
Heather at Cross Creek Christian School.
Heather at Cross Creek Christian School.(WVLT)
Heather at Cross Creek Christian School.
Heather at Cross Creek Christian School.(WVLT)
Heather at Cross Creek Christian School.
Heather at Cross Creek Christian School.(WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loudon County Sheriff's Office
Man arrested after making viral social media threats, LCSO says
The Loudon County Sheriff's Office cruiser / Source: WVLT
Police chase ensues after man steals car with woman inside
FILE - Guitarist and fiddle player Jeff Cook from the band Alabama appears on stage at the...
Jeff Cook, co-founder of country band Alabama, dies at 73
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half...
Tennessee-South Carolina kickoff time announced
A fire on Rockwood Mountain is causing delays on I-40
Rockwood Mountain fire causes I-40 delays

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks Nicole’s rainfall plus a cold front’s showers now...
Clouds from Nicole today, up next rounds of heavy rain with a WVLT First Alert Weather Day
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks Nicole’s rainfall plus a cold front’s showers now...
Clouds from Nicole today, up next rounds of heavy rain with a WVLT First Alert Weather Day
Heavy rain Friday morning
More clouds Thursday ahead of Friday’s rainy WVLT First Alert Weather Day
Ben tracks a First Alert Weather Day before it gets super cold
Ben tracks a First Alert Weather Day before it gets super cold