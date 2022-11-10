Tennessee Lottery player wins $800,000 in Murfreesboro

TN Lottery Logo
TN Lottery Logo(Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Following the thrill of the world-record Powerball jackpot, the excitement of winning big remains alive and well in Tennessee.

A Tennessee Cash player in Murfreesboro has won $800,000, according to the Tennessee Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased this week at a Publix store located at 3415 Memorial Boulevard in Murfreesboro. This is the 118th person to win the jackpot prize.

No additional information about the winner is known until the prize is claimed.

