Tennessee ranks best in the nation for sex trafficking prevention efforts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee has achieved the top national ranking for its efforts to address and prevent sex trafficking, according to a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) release.

Shared Hope International, an agency committed to bringing healing and hope to those exploited and victimized by sex trafficking, released its State Report Cards on Child and Youth Sex Trafficking this week and gave its highest grade to Tennessee.

According to Shared Hope International, the report cards aim to provide a comprehensive analysis and assessment of all state statutes related to and impacting child and youth sex trafficking.

The agency praised Tennessee for showing the most improvement over the past year and awarded the state with a B grade, the highest score in the nation.

TBI credits the high ranking to the extensive efforts of Gov. Bill Lee’s administration and the Tennessee General Assembly, who they say provide the funding, support and resources necessary for victims of sex trafficking.

“Over the past decade, Tennessee has made incredible strides to understand and address trafficking,” said TBI Director David Rausch. “We’ve come a long way, but we’ve still got work to do. That’s why we continue to innovate in our approach to investigating trafficking, support and train local law agencies, and partner with every stakeholder we can in this vital work.”

According to the report, Tennessee received high letter grades in the areas of criminal provisions and prevention and training. The state received satisfactory grades for its efforts in the identification and response to victims and its ability to provide access to justice for trafficking survivors.

Tennessee’s full report card can be found on Shared Hope International’s website.

For more information about Shared Hope International and its State Report Card program, visit the agency’s website.

