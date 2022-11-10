Veterans Day deals in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With Veterans Day approaching, several East Tennessee chains and businesses are offering deals and free gifts to those who serve or have served.

Veterans Day is Nov. 11, 2022.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is offering a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake to veterans and active duty military. “For those who have served our country, no amount of thanks is enough,” business representatives said.

Just use code VETSDAY22 at checkout.

Additionally, military apparel and drinkware will be 25% off in Cracker Barrel stores on Nov. 14.

Sports Clips

Many locations are offering free haircuts to service members and veterans with a valid military ID.

Participating Sports Clips locations are also offering an additional $2 per service to support the Sports Clips Help a Hero Scholarships program. The program is aimed at awarding scholarships to veterans by partnering with the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States.

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ is offering a free donut on Veterans Day to all retired and active military servicemembers, any flavor.

Bed Bath & Beyond

This retailer is offering 25% off an entire in-store purchase for active servicemembers, veterans and spouses through Nov. 11.

Food City

Food City will give any veteran and servicemember a free meal from their hot bar with a valid ID.

Target

Target offers veterans and active duty members a 10% military discount year-round.

Walgreens

This pharmacy is offering a 20% military discount in-store.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s is providing veterans and active duty military with a special menu full of free items. Click here to see it.

Calhoun’s

All veterans and active servicemembers eat free at Calhoun’s on Veterans Day.

