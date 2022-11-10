WVLT First Alert Weather Day begins Friday as rounds of heavy rain arrive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are continuing to track the tropical system, Nicole, as rain moves in overnight and all day Friday. Our WVLT First Alert Weather Day begins Friday morning due to messy conditions throughout the day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Batches of rain move in overnight as Nicole moves into our region. We’re looking at about an 80% coverage at times overnight with temperatures only dropping to around 60 degrees.

Since it’s tropical rain bands, we’re monitoring where the heavier rainfall bands that can produce more than one of rain in parts of our area, with a WVLT First Alert Weather Day. Ponding on roads and limited visibility in the heavy rainfall are the main risks. We actually need the rain, with most of our area in a drought, just not all at once. This system spins away from area, pulling the rain east in the afternoon hours, with a high of only 63 degrees.

Future rainfall through Friday (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Up next, we are tracking a cold front to slide in now during the day Saturday. This brings scattered showers, light to moderate rainfall, morning through midday, just in time for the UT home game again Missouri. Then during the I’m All Vol forecast, afternoon temperatures dip and rain coverage drops off, but clouds linger. So, we’ll have a midday high of only around 52 degrees. Spotty showers linger in the mountains overnight, changing to spotty snowfall at the tops of the Smokies.

I'm All Vol forecast, Missouri at Tennessee. (WVLT)

Cold air really settles in Sunday where we start out in the 20s and only get into the mid-40s for our high temperatures.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re also watching for scattered showers to move in with another front next Tuesday to Wednesday, creating some spotty snowfall potential in the higher elevations Wednesday morning.

Thursday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

