1 injured in Alcoa shooting, police say

The gunshot victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and is receiving care, officials said.
APD Cruiser
APD Cruiser(Emily Assenmacher, City of Alcoa PIO)
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was injured in a shooting in Alcoa Friday, according to a spokesperson from the Alcoa Police Department.

Officials said a gunshot victim arrived at Peninsula Hospital around 12:55 p.m. on Nov. 11. The Blount County Sheriff’s Office responded and determined the shooting occurred behind the Green Acres Flea Market near Hillside Drive.

The gunshot victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and is receiving care, officials said.

Those with information about the Hillside Drive shooting in Alcoa are urged to contact Detective Hughes at (865) 981-4111 or whughes@cityofalcoa-tn.gov.

APD deputies are leading the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Internet-famous clogger makes appearance at Country Music Awards featuring ‘Rocky Top’
Internet-famous clogger makes appearance at Country Music Awards featuring ‘Rocky Top’
Coy Hill High Proof flew off the shelves in just a few hours, following very hot weather at the...
Jack Daniels releases ‘hot’ bottle after what they call extreme weather
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Jerry Sears
He forgets his wife’s name, but always remembers this
Veterans Day deals in East Tennessee

Latest News

A Loudon County farmer is hoping to raise money for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.
East Tennessee farmer using tractor to raise money for a good cause.
Turning colder with some mountain snow late Saturday
Showers continue for Saturday morning, turning colder behind the front
For more than 20 years, Gatlinburg has celebrated Veterans Day with a tribute to honor the...
Gatlinburg hold honors for Veterans Day
Sevier County honored veterans with a free meal and show at Dolly Parton's Stampede.
Sevier County honors veterans with a free meal, show