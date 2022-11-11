1 injured in Alcoa shooting, police say

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was injured in a shooting in Alcoa Friday, according to a spokesperson from the Alcoa Police Department.

Officials said a gunshot victim arrived at Peninsula Hospital around 12:55 p.m. on Nov. 11. The Blount County Sheriff’s Office responded and determined the shooting occurred behind the Green Acres Flea Market near Hillside Drive.

The gunshot victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and is receiving care, officials said.

Those with information about the Hillside Drive shooting in Alcoa are urged to contact Detective Hughes at (865) 981-4111 or whughes@cityofalcoa-tn.gov.

APD deputies are leading the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.