Crews working to wrangle cattle after tractor trailer overturns in Cocke Co.

Officials in Cocke Co. said I-40 West is backed up after a tractor trailer carrying 68 cattle overturned.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Traffic on I-40 West near mile marker 432 was backed up for miles on Thursday night after a tractor trailer overturned in Cocke County.

The trailer was carrying 68 head of cattle, according to officials with the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency.

“Should you have a cow show up on your back porch that isn’t supposed to be there, please call 911 and our central dispatch officers will send out an emergency responder to bring it to the transport trailers,” officials with the agency said.

As of 11:15 p.m., about 30 of the cattle were wrangled up and none of them appeared to be injured, according to officials with the Cocke Co. Fire Department.

The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Experienced community members were helping first responders gather the cattle.

