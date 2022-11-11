Disney On Ice returns to Knoxville

By Jared Austin
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Disney On Ice Let’s Celebrate Tour returns to Knoxville this weekend, where people will get to see their favorite Disney characters hit the ice at the Knoxville Coliseum.

The show includes more than 50 characters which includes some of the classics like Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy. Some of the newer characters people can see include those in the animated movie “Frozen.”

Alejandro Garcia, one of the skaters in the show, said he loved seeing the parents and kids react to seeing their favorite Disney characters.

“A lot of good energy. It was very special to see all of those young and young at heart reacting to their favorite characters being here in Knoxville,” Garcia said.

Tickets are still available for shows the rest of the weekend, according to Ticketmaster.

Friday shows will happen at 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday will have three shows at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday will be the last day of shows with one being at noon and the other at 4 p.m.

