Dog found abandoned in closet of vacant home; police asking help in finding owner

Police in Maine are searching for the owner of a dog that was found abandoned in a vacant home.
Police in Maine are searching for the owner of a dog that was found abandoned in a vacant home.(Caribou Police Department)
By WABI Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARIBOU, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - Police in Maine are asking for the public’s help in finding the owner of an abandoned dog.

According to the Caribou Police Department, officers recently found a dog in the closet of a home that was recently purchased.

“As you can tell the pup has not been properly cared for in quite some time,” Caribou police wrote on social media.

*We have turned off comments on this post. If you have information, please message us. We have a few leads to work on...

Posted by Caribou Police Department on Wednesday, November 9, 2022

The department said the house has been empty for a while, and the animal hasn’t received proper care.

Authorities said the dog appears to have been left at the home while it was vacant, meaning after the previous owner left but before the home’s purchase.

Caribou police urged anyone with further information to contact the department at 207-493-3301 as they take care of the animal.

Copyright 2022 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loudon County Sheriff's Office
Man arrested after making viral social media threats, LCSO says
The Loudon County Sheriff's Office cruiser / Source: WVLT
Police chase ensues after man steals car with woman inside
FILE - Guitarist and fiddle player Jeff Cook from the band Alabama appears on stage at the...
Jeff Cook, co-founder of country band Alabama, dies at 73
Internet-famous clogger makes appearance at Country Music Awards featuring ‘Rocky Top’
Internet-famous clogger makes appearance at Country Music Awards featuring ‘Rocky Top’
A fire on Rockwood Mountain is causing delays on I-40
Rockwood Mountain fire causes I-40 delays

Latest News

Storm surge and erosion from a tropical system has destroyed beachfront homes in...
Tropical Storm Nicole weakens to depression, reaches Georgia
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department are searching for a missing 10-year-old girl.
Knoxville police searching for missing 10-year-old
Storm Nicole leaves path of destruction in Florida, while Carolinas get hit with rain.
Storm Nicole leaves path of destruction in Florida
Knoxville police searching for missing 10-year-old