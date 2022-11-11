East Tennessee farmer using tractor to raise money for a good cause

A Loudon County farmer is hoping to raise money for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.
A Loudon County farmer is hoping to raise money for East Tennessee Children's Hospital.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee man is taking to the streets in a special way to raise money for a cause.

Ron Lawrence is a farmer out of Loudon County. If you see a man on a tractor in East Tennessee, it could be him.

Lawrence is riding his tractor all over the region - hoping to make it 300 miles in six days - to raise money to support East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. So far, he’s been to Crossville, Dayton, Cleveland, Lenoir City, Sevierville and Bulls Gap.

“Something that’s near to my heart, and that’s care for children,” he said.

While on his ride, he’s raised $5,000, but as you can imagine, it hasn’t been easy.

“It’s got no cushion in it; you feel every bump in the road, every pebble almost,” Lawrence told WVLT News.

He can only go about 15 miles per hour. It’s an uncomfortable journey but one he’s happy to make.

“I’m not special. My wife and I have a farm,” he said. “I just grew up learning to work hard and learning to do things to try and help people, so that’s my heart, and that’s my motivation.”

