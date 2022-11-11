Gatlinburg hold honors for Veterans Day

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gatlinburg citizens gathered Friday morning to remember those who’ve served our country.

Jay Teter from Dolly Parton’s Stampede sang the national anthem to start the 23rd Gatlinburg Veterans Day Ceremony.

Each branch of the armed forces, those currently active or retired, were honored.

The guest speaker, Major Kyle Farley of the Army National Guard, told the crowd that he believes the best way to honor a veteran would be to simply learn to get along with each other as Americans and enjoy the freedoms of being able to disagree.

“Without fear of their house getting broken into or something, without fear of somebody trying to take away another freedom that they have because they just disagree. So yea I think if people try to put other people first and just be nice,” said Farley.

Farley was humbled to attend the celebration.

“I don’t like attention, so it’s very humbling. And then being a speaker at the event even more so. Just to see the people here and knowing why they’re here it’s a very humbling moment.”

During the service, the story of the Missing Man Table was read to remind people of the fallen, missing or imprisoned veterans.

