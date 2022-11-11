‘Hearing’ Lauren’s story: Deaf UT grad student up for national award

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A University of Tennessee graduate student, who is studying audiology, is deaf. She used her platform to act as an advocate. Now, she’s up for a national award for her work.

“Loud and clear,” said Lauren Harris, when asked if she can hear.

But, that wasn’t always the case.

Lauren is a fourth-year graduate student at UT, doing her residency in audiology. She was born deaf.

A special hearing aid, called cochlear implants, allows her to hear in both ears. Part of it is surgically implanted deep inside of her ear. The other half goes outside of the ear like a normal hearing aid.

“I hear nothing at all when I take my implants off,” Harris said.

Harris said she always wanted to go into the medical field, and about halfway through college, she realized the unique perspective she can provide to people.

“I can really serve people that I am a population of,” she said.

To go along with her audiology work, Harris started an Instagram page called “hearing_lauren”.

She makes videos where she draws on her own experiences to help others going through a similar situation.

“Tips for cochlear implant users part, I don’t even know anymore,” Harris said to start off one of her videos.

The page has grown to more than 2,200 followers, and she’s proud that she can reach a larger audience than she can in the office.

“It’s really special to reach somebody in California, versus New York,” Harris said. “I’ve had a couple people reach out to me from Australia.”

It’s this kind of advocacy that has Harris nominated as a finalist for this year’s Oticon Focus on People Awards. It highlights exceptional people with hearing loss. She’s one of three student-finalists in the nation. She said a win would mean the world to her.

“That would mean, I’m truly making an impact that I have longed to make, for a very long time,” Harris said.

The winner of the award will be announced in February.

Harris said one of her career goals is to serve the hearing-loss community in a different way, like starting a foundation to create a sense of community for people struggling with hearing loss.

