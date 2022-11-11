High school students participate in trades competition

Students from schools like South Doyle, Sevier County and more used their carpentry, electrical and plumbing skills during their build.
By Richard Mason
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fourteen high schools in East Tennessee participated in the second annual trades competition on Thursday.

Students from schools like South Doyle, Sevier County and more used their carpentry, electrical and plumbing skills during their build. Eighteen industry professionals judged the students based on industry and safety standards.

Nick Forrester, Education Director at the Builders Exchange of Tennessee, explained why the competition is so unique.

“The neat part about it is we take different teams from different schools and pair them together just like they would on a job site. So, the carpentry students come and frame the walls, the electrical students come and rough in the electrical switches and then the plumbing students rough in a sink and a washer and dryer,” Forrester said.

The Construction Trades Education Partnership collaborated with the Builders Exchange of Tennessee to host the competition at the Chilhowee Park’s Jacob Building.

Tim Huettel, a South Doyle High School teacher, said the competition is helping his students gain real-life experience.

“It’s really amazing that the kids have never met and it’s like a job site. They pitch in and help each other,” Huettel said.

Winners are expected to receive a $50 gift card.

To learn more about BXTN and how to join next year’s competition, visit its official website.

