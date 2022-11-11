How you can help UT break a world record

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - To honor 30 years of recycling at the University of Tennessee, Eastman and the university are hoping to break a world record.

On Saturday, Nov. 12, when the Vols play Missouri at Neyland stadium, they want everyone to recycle everything they can.

“We are challenging everyone at the stadium and around campus to put their recyclables in the recycling bin,” said Cathy Combs, director of sustainability at Eastman.

“We’ve got volunteers that are going to be on-site, roaming through the tailgating areas with bright orange bags, giving those out at tailgates. What we want Vol fans to do is, recycle absolutely everything we can. Think plastic, aluminum, cardboard... we want all of that,” she said.

Eastman has been a partner with the University of Tennessee’s Good Sports Always Give Back program, helping bring recycling to UT’s campus.

Every plastic, aluminum and paper product dropped into the recycling bin will help Eastman and the University of Tennessee set the world record for the world’s largest college recycling event. This record also includes recycling cardboard and wooden pallets and repurposing food (via food banks or composting) involved in the setup, breakdown and in-stadium concessions from game day.

The plastic that fans recycle at the game will go to Kingsport, Tennessee, at Eastman’s headquarters to be recycled by the company’s molecular recycling technologies.

Only 12% of the 260 million metric tons of plastic waste collected annually, around 31.2 million metric tons, gets mechanically recycled. The rest ends up in landfills, incinerators or the environment. Molecular recycling is a next-generation recycling innovation that can recycle almost any kind of plastic—making it a critical element for solving the global challenge of plastic waste.

East Tennessee is at the forefront of molecular recycling. Eastman has already recycled millions of pounds of plastic with its molecular recycling technologies.

Eastman is investing $250 million to build the world’s largest plastic-to-plastic molecular recycling facility in Kingsport, Tennessee. The facility will use more than 110,000 metric tons of plastic waste as raw material with a very high-efficiency rate. That’s enough plastic to fill Neyland Stadium with the equivalent of 11 billion single-use water bottles, 790 million polyester T-shirts or 2.7 billion shampoo bottles.

