Injured Lady Vol Horston listed as day-to-day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Senior guard Jordan Horston suffered a left lower extremity injury in Thursday night’s game vs. UMass early in the second quarter and did not return to action. She has been evaluated and her status is listed as day-to-day.

When Horston drove on the baseline 30 seconds into the second quarter, she was met by UMass’ Sydney Taylor stepping in front of her. Horston went down after the collision, grabbing her left knee as she hit the Summitt floor.

Not putting any weight on her leg, Horston had to be helped off the court. She would not return to the floor after halftime.

The All-SEC guard had five points, three rebounds during eight minutes of action in the first quarter.

Horston missed the latter part of last season after suffering a fractured dislocation of her left elbow last February. Thursday’s game was just the second game back for the senior.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.