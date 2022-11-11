Kentucky elects first transgender public official

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday night, Rebecca Blankenship made history in Kentucky.

Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea community school board.

She became the first openly transgender person to win an election as a public official.

“I’m glad that by consequence that children LGBT children and questioning children will be able to look up and say wow that’s something I can do if I want to do it.” Blankenship said.

She says she didn’t start her campaign to be a trailblazer, instead she says it was to create opportunities for her children.

“I feel really blessed, that I have a community that has embraced me with open arms and that I think has clearly voted their confidence in me by taking the time to not only vote for me but to learn how to write in a candidate to do it.” Blankenship said.

Blankenship says on the school board she wants to prioritize pay for staff, prioritize transparency and improve vocational education.

