Kentucky man hit and killed by truck, troopers say

WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in McCreary County.

Troopers said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday on US 27 North near Strunk Ridge Road.

When troopers arrived on the scene, they said Patrick J. Parriman, 30, of Whitley City, was driving a 2006 black Toyota Tundra on US 27.

Police said Parriman’s truck hit a pedestrian identified as Crit H. Ford, 67, of Barbourville.

Ford was pronounced dead on the scene by the McCreary County Coroner’s Office.

Troopers said Parriman was not hurt in the crash.

