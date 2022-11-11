Knoxville police searching for missing 10-year-old
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department are searching for a missing 10-year-old girl.
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced they were looking for a missing 10-year-old girl.
Lina Pedro Vesbar was last seen outside of her home on Louisiana Ave. around 4 p.m. Thursday.
Police said she is wearing blue jeans, a pink t-shirt with flowers and the blue and green shoes pictured below.
Anyone with information on where she might be is urged to call 911 immediately.
