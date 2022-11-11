Knoxville police searching for missing 10-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced they were looking for a missing 10-year-old girl.

Lina Pedro Vesbar was last seen outside of her home on Louisiana Ave. around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Police said she is wearing blue jeans, a pink t-shirt with flowers and the blue and green shoes pictured below.

Anyone with information on where she might be is urged to call 911 immediately.

Help locate missing Lina Pedro Vesbar, 10. Last seen outside of her home in the 1200 block of Louisiana Ave at around 4 p.m. today. Lina is around 4’0” & 75 pounds. Last seen wearing blue jeans, a pink t-shirt with flowers & the shoes shown in the picture. Pls call 9-1-1 if seen. pic.twitter.com/EhuWlSeGlt — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) November 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.