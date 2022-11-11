National Park Service waiving fees on Veterans Day; unveils free lifetime military pass

The National Parks Service is waiving fees at all sites to celebrate Veterans Day.
The National Parks Service is waiving fees at all sites to celebrate Veterans Day.(Peppersmint via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The National Park Service is welcoming everyone to explore their national parks along with thanking those for serving our country.

The Park Service is waiving entrance fees at all National Park Service sites on Veterans Days.

Officials with the agency said they are also partnering with Operation Live Well to thank military personnel and their families by offering free annual and lifetime military passes.

According to the Park Service, the passes are a way to thank current U.S. military members, their dependents, Gold Star families, and military veterans for their support.

The team is encouraging those to explore recreational opportunities at public lands and waters nationwide. The passes provide free access to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas, including national parks, wildlife refuges and forests.

According to the Park Service, the new interagency military lifetime pass will be available starting on Friday.

More information on military passes is available online from the NPS.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loudon County Sheriff's Office
Man arrested after making viral social media threats, LCSO says
The Loudon County Sheriff's Office cruiser / Source: WVLT
Police chase ensues after man steals car with woman inside
FILE - Guitarist and fiddle player Jeff Cook from the band Alabama appears on stage at the...
Jeff Cook, co-founder of country band Alabama, dies at 73
A fire on Rockwood Mountain is causing delays on I-40
Rockwood Mountain fire causes I-40 delays
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half...
Tennessee-South Carolina kickoff time announced

Latest News

FILE - The burned hull of the dive boat Conception is brought to the surface by a salvage team...
Dive boat captain pleads not guilty in fiery deaths of 34
Elon Musk’s memo followed a livestreamed conversation trying to assuage major advertisers...
Twitter survival at stake, Musk warns as remote work ends
A python's last big meal was a doozy.
Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python
East Tennessee high school football season is officially underway. Varsity All Access is...
Notable games in second round of TSSAA state football playoffs