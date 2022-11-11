Powell honors local fallen service members ahead of Veterans Day

POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Veterans Day is a day to honor all who served the United States.

But, it has extra meaning in Powell this year.

A monument was unveiled in front of Powell High School on Thursday, displaying 13 names. Each one was a graduate of Powell High School who was killed in action.

Clyde Reed’s older brother was one of those honored.

“He got married eight days before he went overseas,” Reed said. “And, landed in Vietnam on his 20th birthday, and got killed five weeks later.”

The monument is personal for Reed.

“I’m very happy, very happy about it,” Reed said.

Before the monument unveiling, the school held a ceremony in its auditorium. Some family members of those 13 veterans, along with other service members were there, as well as Congressman Tim Burchett.

“These men and women left the comfort of their homes to defend you. To defend this great nation,” Burchett said.

Organizers of the monument said something like this, was long overdue.

“We certainly can’t bring back those boys that lost their lives. But we can recognize them and remember them for the future,” president of Veteran’s Appreciation Program Larry Sharp said.

The top of the monument reads: all gave some, some gave all. This monument remembers those who gave all.

