Sevier County honors veterans with a free meal, show

The Sevier County Hospitality Alliance and The Stampede partnered together for a free meal, show and a special tribute to veterans.
Sevier County honored veterans with a free meal and show at Dolly Parton's Stampede.
Sevier County honored veterans with a free meal and show at Dolly Parton's Stampede.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County hospitality community said, “thank you” to veterans on Friday with a meal and show at Dolly Parton’s Stampede.

The Sevier County Hospitality Alliance and The Stampede partnered together for a free meal, show and a special tribute to veterans.

Called “A Salute to America’s Heroes,” the ceremony attendees heard from David Lilley. His brother, Jack, was deemed missing in Korea more than 70 years ago, and it was just this year he got learned that through DNA matches, his brother had been identified and would be returning home.

“They do this every day,” said Lilley. “They notify families all over our country about relatives; they’ve been able to locate and reunite with their families, and that’s what’s important for our country to know about is they’re doing this every day.”

After the ceremony, veterans were given a free look at the Christmas show by the Stampede.

Many places in Sevier County offer Veterans discounts all year long to thank them for their service.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Internet-famous clogger makes appearance at Country Music Awards featuring ‘Rocky Top’
Internet-famous clogger makes appearance at Country Music Awards featuring ‘Rocky Top’
Coy Hill High Proof flew off the shelves in just a few hours, following very hot weather at the...
Jack Daniels releases ‘hot’ bottle after what they call extreme weather
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Two bodies were found inside Greenville County, South Carolina home, police say.
Man arrested after bodies of newborn, woman found in home, sheriff’s dept. says
There was a bomb threat made at a school in White Pine, according to officials with the White...
Jefferson Co. school evacuated following bomb threat, multiple agencies assisting

Latest News

A Loudon County farmer is hoping to raise money for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.
East Tennessee farmer using tractor to raise money for a good cause.
For more than 20 years, Gatlinburg has celebrated Veterans Day with a tribute to honor the...
Gatlinburg hold honors for Veterans Day
The first guests to head up the mountain were treated with a lifetime pass.
Skyland Ranch officially opens to the public
Salute to America's Heroes