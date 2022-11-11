Sevier County honors veterans with a free meal, show

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County hospitality community said, “thank you” to veterans on Friday with a meal and show at Dolly Parton’s Stampede.

The Sevier County Hospitality Alliance and The Stampede partnered together for a free meal, show and a special tribute to veterans.

Called “A Salute to America’s Heroes,” the ceremony attendees heard from David Lilley. His brother, Jack, was deemed missing in Korea more than 70 years ago, and it was just this year he got learned that through DNA matches, his brother had been identified and would be returning home.

“They do this every day,” said Lilley. “They notify families all over our country about relatives; they’ve been able to locate and reunite with their families, and that’s what’s important for our country to know about is they’re doing this every day.”

After the ceremony, veterans were given a free look at the Christmas show by the Stampede.

Many places in Sevier County offer Veterans discounts all year long to thank them for their service.

