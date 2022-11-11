Showers continue for Saturday morning, turning colder behind the front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain become scattered to spotty as we head into the overnight with another batch of rain arriving for Saturday morning before colder temperatures file in behind the cold front. You’ll want to break out the sweaters and coats for this weekend as we are getting a blast of Winter this weekend with temperatures quickly falling behind the cold front.

WHAT TO EXPECT

If you have plans to head out this evening make sure to grab the rain gear with a few spotty to scattered showers around and Nicole pulls away from the region. Temperatures will slowly cool as we head into the lower 50s by day-break Saturday as our next cold front begins to work its way into East Tennessee. Rain will be arriving for mid-morning and that could impact your tailgating forecast for the Tennessee game.

Make sure to dress warm and keep the poncho for Saturday (WVLT)

For those that are heading to the game, make sure to take the ponchos and coats as rain is the first concern and will slowly taper off through the game, but instead of getting warmer for the afternoon we are actually going to cool. Many areas for the afternoon are looking at temperatures in the middle 40s and continuing to cool overnight with colder air rushing in on the backside of the cold front.

LOOKING AHEAD

There is a chance we could see a few mountain snow showers into Sunday morning with a light accumulation not out of the question, but that is mainly for those higher elevations. Temperatures are much cooler for Sunday as lows start at or below freezing for many with high temperatures in the middle 40s with more sunshine. Colder weather is here to stay for a little while as we remain well below average for the next few days and much of next week.

Next chance of rain begins to arrive for Tuesday with our next system, which will bring some much needed rainfall as well as a shot of colder air by late next week.

Big changes on the way as cold air rushes in behind the front (WVLT)

